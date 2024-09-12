Just Released

Prairie Meadows donates $115,000 to Food Bank of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 12, 2024) – Food Bank of Iowa has received grants totaling $115,000 from Prairie Meadows.

A Community Betterment Grant of $25,000 will help fight childhood hunger through support of Food Bank of Iowa pantries in Des Moines Public Schools. Food Bank of Iowa provides nutritious food, training and delivery free of charge to 162 schools across 44 counties; 53 of these pantries are in Des Moines Public Schools.

A Legacy Grant of $90,000 will support a new mobile pantry unit in 2025, expanding fresh food distribution for central Iowans facing food insecurity.

Prairie Meadows is a nonprofit organization dedicated to lessening the burden of government by promoting economic development, jobs, agriculture and tourism in the state of Iowa.

“We are grateful to Prairie Meadows for this critical funding as we work to meet record need for food assistance across the metro,” said Food Bank of Iowa Vice President of Philanthropy Bergetta Beardsley. “Prairie Meadows has demonstrated its steadfast commitment to our neighbors facing food insecurity time and time again and we deeply appreciate their partnership.”

“At Prairie Meadows, we believe in the power of giving back to our community. From funding meals for children facing hunger, to infusing life into our city playscapes, Prairie Meadows strives to make a difference in central Iowa. And we are beyond grateful that we have the means and opportunities to do so,” said Gary Palmer, Prairie Meadows president and CEO.

About Prairie Meadows

Prairie Meadows began operations as a nonprofit organization in 1989, with the goal of promoting economic development, jobs, agriculture and tourism in the state of Iowa. Through taxes and charitable donations, Prairie Meadows has given $2.2 billion to the state of Iowa. Prairie Meadows offers slot machines, table games, live and simulcast racing, sports wagering, hotel accommodations, entertainment and more.

About Food Bank of Iowa

Established in 1982, Food Bank of Iowa provides nutritious food for Iowa children, families, seniors and veterans to live full and active lives, strengthening their communities. Serving 55 of Iowa’s 99 counties, Food Bank of Iowa delivers more than 25 million pounds of food (21 million meals) to 700 partners annually. Learn more at foodbankiowa.org.

Media contact:

Annette Hacker, VP strategy and communications, Food Bank of Iowa, 515-867-2885, ahacker@foodbankiowa.org