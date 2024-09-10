Just Released

Outlets of Des Moines Announces Fall 2024 Opening of Gap Factory Store

ALTOONA, IOWA (September 2024) – Outlets of Des Moines (OutletsofDesMoines.com) has announced the Fall 2024 opening of Gap Factory Store. Gap Factory Store offers tremendous savings on Gap brand’s iconic fashions for men, women, girls, boys, toddlers and babies. Known for its unique vision of American optimism, Gap Factory Store offers a casual aesthetic featuring confident, comfortable, accessible, modern and classic styles for the entire family

“Outlets of Des Moines is delighted to welcome Gap Factory Store to the center this fall,” says Josie Broxson, Marketing Director for Outlets of Des Moines. “Gap Factory Store offers a wide array of casual and affordable fashions for men, women, teens and children, making it the perfect destination for family shopping.”

Outlets of Des Moines

Shoppers will save up to 70 percent off on top brands at Outlets of Des Moines, an open-air lifestyle destination in Altoona, Iowa. Outlets of Des Moines features nationally renowned stores such as Ann Taylor Factory Store, Coach Outlet, kate spade new york, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike Factory Store, Michael Kors Outlet, J.Crew Factory, PUMA, Under Armour Factory House, Vera Bradley Factory Outlet Store, Levi’s Outlet Store, Le Creuset, American Eagle, and Victoria’s Secret. Outlets of Des Moines is conveniently located in the heart of Altoona, an entertainment destination featuring Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino, Adventureland Amusement Park, and Bass Pro Shops (take exit 141 off I-80 west and from I-80 east take exit 142). For more information, visit OutletsofDesMoines.com.

New England Development

For over 50 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types. The company’s national portfolio includes mixed-use developments that combine retail, residential, office, lab and hotel use, outlet centers, high-end and street-front retail, airport retail, hotels, golf courses, restaurants, and marinas. New England Development’s diverse portfolio includes CambridgeSide in Cambridge, MA, Allston Yards in Allston, MA, Chestnut Hill Square in Chestnut Hill, MA, Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, IA, Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, MD, Newburyport Development and White Elephant Resorts, among others. For more information, visit NEDevelopment.com.