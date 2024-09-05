Just Released

KCCI to Host 3rd District U.S. Congressional Debate on October 8 in Primetime

Des Moines, September 5, 2024 – KCCI continues its tradition of hosting forums for state, congressional, and local elections with a live debate between Rep. Zach Nunn and Democratic challenger Lanon Baccam.

The KCCI Commitment 2024: Iowa 3rd District Congressional Debate will air Tuesday, October 8 at 7 p.m. KCCI’s Amanda Rooker and Jodi Long will moderate.

The debate is part of KCCI’s Commitment 2024 election coverage. The station is devoting an average of one hour each week to prepare and inform voters leading up to Election Day, November 5.

Nunn is a U.S. Air Force combat veteran and has represented Iowa’s 3rd District since 2023. Baccam is an Iowa National Guard combat veteran who served in the United States Department of Agriculture.

The candidates will face each other at Northwest High School in Waukee, Iowa. Candidates will be given one minute to answer questions. A select group of students will participate in a portion of the debate.

“As a leading local broadcaster, there is no greater responsibility than to create a forum for candidates for office to debate the important issues we face as a country and state,” said KCCI President and General Manager Brian Sather. “The setting of a public high school reminds all of us of the impact our choices have on the next generation. Our goal is to help central Iowa voters understand the choice before them.”

“In 2022, Iowa’s 3rd District was decided by a margin of less than 1%,” said KCCI News Director Allison Smith. “This debate will give viewers the opportunity to see how candidates respond in real-time.”