Just Released

WRESTLING ICON DAN GABLE TO SPEAK AT DMACC BOONE CAMPUS FUNDRAISING DINNER

All proceeds from the event will go to support student scholarships at the DMACC Boone Campus

· Dan Gable was an undefeated three-time Iowa high school wrestling champion from Waterloo West High School

· Gable was a two-time NCAA wrestling champion finishing his college career with a 117-1 record, losing only in the NCAA final match of his senior season

· Gable won the Gold Medal for the U.S. wrestling team in 1972

· Gable coached the University of Iowa to 21 Big Ten Championships and 15 NCAA Division I Championships

Dan Gable, a former high school and collegiate wrestler and University of Iowa wrestling coach, will speak at the Fareway Fieldhouse on the DMACC Boone Campus as part of a DMACC Foundation fundraiser. Gable is often considered to be the greatest amateur wrestler in American history.

His presentation, “Dan Gable: A Gold Medal Performance” will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 8 in Fareway Fieldhouse on the DMACC Boone Campus. All proceeds from the event will go to support student scholarships at the DMACC Boone Campus.

Gable was an undefeated three-time state wrestling champion at Waterloo West High School. He went on to wrestle at Iowa State University where he became a two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I national champion and a three-time finalist. Gable’s career record in college was 117-1, losing only to Larry Owings of the University of Washington in the NCAA final match during his senior season.

Gable went on to win a gold medal at the 1971 World Championships and a gold medal in the 1972 Olympic Games. In the Olympic Games in Munich, Gable won all six of his matches without giving up a single point.

Gable was the head wrestling coach at the University of Iowa from 1976 to 1997. As a head coach, Gable compiled a dual meet record of 355-21-5. His teams dominated the sport of wrestling, winning 21 Big Ten Championships and 15 NCAA Division I titles.

Gable has been named to the USA Wrestling Hall of Fame, the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and is the name sake of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo. He was also the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.

“Our upcoming event with Dan Gable is more than just an evening of inspiration; it’s a crucial opportunity to support the next generation of students at the DMACC Boone Campus,” said Tara Connolly, Executive Director of the DMACC Foundation. “Every dollar raised will go directly toward scholarships, making higher education accessible to more students. We are honored to have a legend like Dan Gable join us in this effort, and we look forward to an unforgettable night of community and generosity.”

The event is open to the public. The cost is $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight. The ticket price includes admission, two complimentary drink tickets, dinner and dessert. Reservations are limited to the first 400 guests. The registration deadline is Tuesday, October 1.

Registration and a social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Fareway Fieldhouse at 1125 Hancock Drive in Boone. A dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. with Gable’s presentation set to begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by a meet-and-greet. KCCI-TV’s Scott Reister will be the emcee for the evening. Vision Bank is the Speaker Sponsor for the event.