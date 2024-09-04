Just Released

OAKRIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD NAMES DEIDRE DeJEAR NEXT PRESIDENT & CEO

September 3, 2024 (DES MOINES) – The Board of Directors of Oakridge Neighborhood has named Deidre DeJear the organization’s next President & CEO. DeJear will assume her new role in October.

As President & CEO of Oakridge Neighborhood, DeJear will lead Iowa’s largest affordable housing community, dedicated to enriching diverse communities through exceptional housing and inclusive support services. Oakridge Neighborhood offers a supportive environment where children achieve, families thrive, and prosperity is created, providing pathways to personal and economic empowerment.

DeJear will assume the position previously held by Teree Caldwell-Johnson, who led the organization with distinction for 20 years until her passing in March. Kristin Clayton has served as Interim CEO and will remain with the organization as Vice President – Finance and Administration.

“I am deeply honored to accept the role of President & CEO at Oakridge Neighborhood,” says DeJear. “This organization holds a special place in my heart, so it is both a privilege and a responsibility to build upon its strong foundation. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated staff, board, and community to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of our residents and ensuring that Oakridge remains a beacon of hope and opportunity. As I step into leadership, I am inspired by Teree Caldwell-Johnson’s enduring legacy and the profound mark her visionary leadership has left on Oakridge and the Greater Des Moines community.”