Just Released

It’s a Girl! Blank Park Zoo Welcomes an Adorable Baby Japanese Macaque

The Public is Invited to Bid for a Chance to Name the Baby while Supporting the Non-Profit Zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa (September 4, 2024) – An adorable baby Japanese macaque has been born at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines. The female snow monkey was born late at night on Saturday, August 31, 2024. The baby is doing well and her mother is showing good maternal behaviors.

The arrival of this baby macaque is a significant milestone for the zoo, highlighting its commitment to wildlife conservation. Japanese macaques, also known as snow monkeys, are native to Japan. The troop of macaques at Blank Park Zoo are a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) program. The program began in 1981 to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse and demographically stable population for future generations.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome this beautiful baby girl into our zoo family. This birth not only brings joy to our team and visitors but also underscores our ongoing dedication to species conservation and education,” Blank Park Zoo President & CEO Anne Shimerdla said. “It’s a wonderful reminder of the incredible work being done every day to protect and preserve wildlife.”

Miya, the mother, was also born at Blank Park Zoo on April 20, 2012. This latest addition is her third. Miya’s other two offspring include Gigi, a female born in 2017, and Shoyo, a male born in 2020.

The public now has the opportunity to name the baby, while supporting Blank Park Zoo’s conservation efforts. As part of the Zoo’s annual Safari Soirée gala this Thursday, an online silent auction is now open, allowing the public to bid for the chance to name the new baby macaque. Bidding is open until Saturday, September 7 at 8 p.m.

Anyone interested in bidding to name the new baby macaque can go to BlankParkZoo.com, click on the Safari Soirée banner, and follow the link to the silent auction page.

Visitors to Blank Park Zoo can see the baby macaque and her mother each day just east of the carousel. Blank Park Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The zoo will be closed on Thursday, September 5 to prepare for Safari Soirée.