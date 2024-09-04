Just Released

Iowa Bankers Association Names Adam Gregg as President and CEO

Gregg will join the Iowa Bankers Association on Oct. 1 as new leader.

JOHNSTON, IOWA (Sept. 3, 2024) — The Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) is pleased to announce Adam Gregg, former lieutenant governor, as its incoming president and CEO. Gregg will succeed President and CEO John Sorensen, who will retire at year-end after 38 years with the IBA. Gregg will join the IBA on Oct. 1 to allow time for the transition.

“We are excited to welcome Adam as our next president and CEO,” said IBA Chair Mary Kay Bates, president and CEO, Bank Midwest. “In his role as lieutenant governor, he has traveled to all 99 counties and worked with local leadership to build strong communities – a key role of Iowa’s banking industry. He is a person of great integrity who, like our member banks, has demonstrated a commitment to making Iowa a better place to live, work and bank. Adam and our exceptional team of volunteer leaders and staff will continue a proud 137-year tradition of contributing to member success.”

Gregg brings a wealth of experience to the position with a distinguished career as an attorney, policy advisor, state public defender and most recently, lieutenant governor. Gregg graduated with honors from Central College and Drake University Law School. He has chaired the National Lieutenant Governors Association and the Feeding Iowans Task Force, and co-chaired the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative. Gregg currently serves on the Hoover Presidential Foundation Board of Trustees.

“I am excited to join the dynamic team at the IBA as president and CEO,” said Gregg. “In my time as lieutenant governor, I found that for every good thing happening in our state, there was an Iowa bank backing it. Now I have the great honor to represent this industry, which is so critical to Iowa’s success. I’m grateful to the IBA board of directors for providing me this opportunity and for the strong foundation laid by John Sorensen in his 28 years leading the IBA.”

Sorensen announced plans to retire earlier this year after 38 years with the organization and 28 years as president and CEO. During that time, the IBA grew into the largest state banking association in the country by providing effective advocacy, and offering community bank solutions in mortgage, insurance, compliance and education.