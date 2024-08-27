Just Released

New DART Art Shelters in Urbandale Enhancing Rider Experience

A ribbon cutting is planned for Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 5:15 PM.

The City of Urbandale, Urbandale Public Art Committee, and the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) have completed the installation of two new DART art shelters in Urbandale. A ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, September 3, at 5:15 PM at Urbandale City Hall. Urbandale Mayor Robert Andeweg, DART CEO Amanda Wanke, artist Maddy Fusco, and Urbandale Public Art Committee members will deliver remarks.

The Urbandale art shelters are part of a larger effort by DART to improve transit accessibility and enhance the rider experience by incorporating public art into bus shelters throughout its service area. Art shelters have already been installed in the cities of Ankeny, Johnston and Windsor Heights, as well as the 6th Avenue Corridor, Drake neighborhood, Roosevelt Cultural District, and along Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. The Urbandale shelters are located at 3310 86th Street (next to City Hall) and 8301 NW Aurora Avenue (next to Gloria Dei Church).

“DART is excited to bring its art shelter program to Urbandale to enhance transit accessibility and celebrate the unique identity of this community,” said Matthew Harris, DART’s Business & Community Partnerships Manager.

The Urbandale Public Art Committee commissioned Iowa artist Maddy Fusco, and Portland, OR artist Tyler Boeyink, to create artwork for the two art shelters. Both artists incorporated recognizable landmarks and amenities from Urbandale and Iowa into their designs in their own distinct and creative way.

“These artists have each brought a whimsical piece of new public art to Urbandale. They encompass what is unique about Urbandale and Iowa all at once. Every time I look at them, I see something new. I’m hopeful it will bring joy and draw a smile on the faces of those who see it up close”, said Urbandale Public Art Committee Chair Rob Hilbert.

More information on public art at DART is available at ridedart.com/publicart. For information about DART services, schedules, route changes, or directions to the nearest DART stop, visit the website at ridedart.com or call 515-283-8100.