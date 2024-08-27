Just Released

Iowa Office to Combat Human Trafficking participates in multi-state operation

August 27, 2024

DES MOINES, Iowa – On August 22, 2024, the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Office to Combat Human Trafficking partnered with law enforcement and service providers from across the United States to conduct a multi-state human trafficking operation.

This operation, named “Coast to Coast,” was a grassroots effort involving 12 states with the common goals of identifying trafficking victims, offering these victims much-needed services, arresting traffickers, and making our communities safer. The following Iowa agencies assisted in the operation:

Department of Public Safety (including the Iowa State Patrol and the Division of Intelligence & Fusion Center, Division of Criminal Investigation, and Division of Narcotics Enforcement); Ames Police Department; Ankeny Police Department; Bettendorf Police Department; Burlington Police Department; Cedar Rapids Police Department; Clinton Police Department; Davenport Police Department; Des Moines Police Department; MINE Task Force; Ottumwa Police Department; Polk County Sheriff’s Office; Scott County Sheriff’s Office; Wapello County Sheriff’s Office; West Des Moines Police Department; and prosecutors with the Polk County Attorney’s Office, Scott County Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

Iowa joined law enforcement agencies and service providers from New Jersey, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, California, Minnesota, and Washington to carry out the operation. Private organizations also assisted, including the Human Trafficking Training Center, Safe House Project, and Nurses Against Trafficking.

Dorothy’s House, Chains Interrupted, and Polk County Crisis and Advocacy Services provided victim services during the Iowa operation. Seventeen adults were contacted and offered food, lodging, medical services, drug rehabilitation, counseling/therapy, and childcare. Seven adults were contacted, detained, or identified during the operation.

Further details cannot be released at this time as the investigations are ongoing.

Human trafficking continues to be an issue across America and agencies across the country are taking it seriously to minimize its devastating impacts. For more information on Operation “Coast to Coast” from a national perspective, please contact Dan Nash at dan@humantraffickingtrainingcenter.com.

If you suspect human trafficking in your area, please call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

Iowa Office to Combat Human Trafficking

515.725.6330