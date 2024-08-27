Just Released

FAREWAY KICKS OFF THE FOURTH ANNUAL IOWA WAVE SHIRT ROUND UP

NEWS RELEASE (BOONE, IA) – Fareway Stores, Inc. is partnering with The Iowa Wave Shirt to conduct the fourth annual Round Up at the register from August 26 – September 7 at all Iowa store locations, the two weeks ahead of the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game.

Customers will have the opportunity to round up to the next dollar or provide an additional donation on their grocery bill to help fund The Iowa Wave Shirt’s mission. Dollars raised through the round up will benefit the Iowa Wave Shirt, a non-profit created to support the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Additionally, Fareway employees can purchase a co-branded Iowa Wave Shirt in their favorite team colors to wear during the event, on game-days, or other events throughout the year.

“The Iowa Wave Shirt team is thrilled to partner with Fareway as part of their Lead with Love commitment to our local communities. Celebrating the third year of collaboration is an exciting way to bring the spirit of The Iowa Wave into each store while also embracing some friendly state rivalry competition,” said The Iowa Wave Shirt co-founder Meighan Phillips. “We are so moved by the support of Fareway customers across our Iowa communities and look forward to celebrating with the campaign-leading store!”

“We are so proud to partner with the Iowa Wave Shirt to help make a difference in the lives of children treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital,” said Rob Stevenson, Director of Corporate Outreach and Employee Engagement for Fareway Stores. “Thanks to our generous customers and employees for helping lead the way in providing enhanced care for kids and their families.”

About The Iowa Wave Shirt

The Iowa Wave Shirt brings together Hawkeye fans, friends of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital (UISFCH) and generous hearts across our country in support of children at UISFCH. Support of the Iowa Wave Shirt demonstrates that together, we can make a difference in the lives of the children that are treated at UISFCH. In the first six seasons of The Iowa Wave, our community of givers donated more than $2 million to UISFCH. Today, each person that supports the Iowa Wave Shirt supports enhanced care, new and innovative research through the Iowa Wave Shirt Pediatric Research Fund, the Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Center and care within the Child Life Program.

Lead with Love

Lead with Love represents Fareway’s mission of supporting its local communities through charitable giving and other initiatives by direct involvement and donated resources. Love unifies, transforms, and forms the foundation of community. Lead with Love is a valued philosophy held by Fareway and inspired by its outstanding employees. Visit Fareway.com/LeadwithLove for more information.

About Fareway

Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 139 stores in a seven-state region. Fareway’s mission is to provide the highest quality products, while treating customers like family, and valuing dedicated employees. Its stores are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family-owned business, recognized as a top 10 employer in Iowa, and has more than 12,000 total employees. Visit Fareway.com for more information or shop online by visitingShop.Fareway.com.