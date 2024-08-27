Just Released

Fall Events in Grimes

Five hundred pounds of food. That’s how much was donated to the local food pantry through the Rock Around the Clock Concert series last year. The City of Grimes is bringing this event and others back in 2024 to keep the fun going all season.

Rock Around the Clock Concert Series presented by Aquilo Financial Group

Rock out and help others at the Rock Around the Clock Concert Series. Held at Heritage Park, we are hosting five local bands each Thursday beginning August 29th and ending September 26th from 5:30 to 8:00 pm. We have partnered with our local food pantry, Grimes Storehouse, to help families in need. To gain admission to the concert venue, a donation of a nonperishable food item or a monetary donation.

August 29th – Brian Congdon

September 5th – Dick Danger Band

September 12th – Brian Herrin

September 19th – Brother Trucker

September 26th – Damon Dotson

Fall Festival and Candy Crawl

Grimes Parks and Recreation and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up once again to host the annual Fall Festival on October 12th at the South Sports Complex from 10 am to 2 pm. The festival will be packed with fun activities and booths for kids of all ages, including the Candy Crawl. There will be food trucks, local vendors, games, bouncy houses and much more. Costumes are highly encouraged!

Trunk or Treat

Head to the South Sports Complex this fall to enjoy early trick or treat fun. Local businesses and city officials will have cars decked out for the holiday and will be handing out candy on October 20th from 2 – 4 pm.