Iowa Department of Education awards grants to 25 school districts to connect students facing homelessness with resources they need to attend school

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education today announced that 25 school districts received a total of $424,400 in competitive grants to support transportation and basic needs of students and families experiencing homelessness. The Resource Hub and Transportation Grants for Students Experiencing Homelessness will help Iowa school districts address barriers that may prevent students from getting to and attending school by connecting them to critical resources.

“The transportation and basic needs of students who are displaced or experiencing homelessness should never be a barrier to school attendance and full participation in educational and enrichment programs,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “We commend the awardees for their leadership in meeting the diverse needs of students and families experiencing homelessness to reinforce student success.”

The following school districts will each receive up to $10,000 in Resource Hub Grants to create or sustain school resource hubs located in school buildings so students experiencing homelessness can access basic necessities to fully engage in school. Fund uses include personal hygiene supplies, clothing, food, emergency supplies, access to washer and dryers, portable shower units and materials needed to create sustainable food pantries and clothing closets.

$10,000 awarded to Ames Community School District, serving Ames

$10,000 awarded to Burlington Community School District, serving Burlington

$6,000 awarded to Cardinal Community School District, serving Agency, Batavia, Eldon and the unincorporated communities of Bladensburg and Selma

$7,200 awarded to Cedar Rapids Community School District, serving Cedar Rapids

$10,000 awarded to Clear Lake Community School District, serving Clear Lake

$10,000 awarded to Clinton Community School District, serving Clinton

$10,000 awarded to Colfax-Mingo Community School District, serving Colfax, Mingo, Ira and Valeria

$10,000 awarded to College Community School District, serving Cedar Rapids

$10,000 awarded to Creston Community School District, serving Creston

$10,000 awarded to Davenport Community School District, serving Blue Grass, Buffalo, Davenport and Walcott

$10,000 awarded to Des Moines Public Schools, serving Des Moines

$9,500 awarded to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Community School District, Eddyville, Blakesburg and Fremont

$10,000 awarded to Fairfield Community School District, serving Fairfield

$2,700 awarded to Indianola Community School District, serving Indianola

$10,000 awarded to Newton Community School District, serving Newton

$10,000 awarded to Northeast Community School District, serving Goose Lake

$10,000 awarded to Ottumwa Community School District, serving Ottumwa

$10,000 awarded to Postville Community School District, serving Postville

$7,000 awarded to Sioux Central Community School District, serving Linn Grove, Peterson, Rembrandt, Sioux Rapids and Webb

$10,000 awarded to Starmont Community School District, serving Arlington, Lamont and Strawberry Point

$10,000 awarded to Waterloo Community School District, serving Waterloo

Any district serving students experiencing homelessness last year was eligible to apply for up to $10,000 to purchase wellness items for a resource hub located in a school building.

The following school districts will each receive a Transportation Grant to help with the cost of transportation for students experiencing homelessness so they can safely get to and from school. Fund uses include public and private transportation services, gas cards and in certain cases, vehicle purchases.

$30,000 awarded to Cardinal Community School District, serving Agency, Batavia, Eldon and the unincorporated communities of Bladensburg and Selma

$30,000 awarded to Clinton Community School District, serving Clinton

$22,000 awarded to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Community School District, serving Eddyville, Blakesburg and Fremont

$30,000 awarded to Midland Community School District, serving Oxford Junction and Wyoming

$30,000 awarded to Nodaway Valley Community School District, serving Fontanelle and Greenfield

$30,000 awarded to Sioux Center Community School District, serving Sioux Center

$30,000 awarded to Starmont Community School District, serving Arlington, Lamont and Strawberry Point

$30,000 awarded to West Hancock Community School District, serving Britt and Kanawha

Districts serving students experiencing homelessness that met the federal definition of “rural” were eligible to apply for up to $30,000 to address transportation needs and to help facilitate positive school attendance for students and families experiencing homelessness.

Funds for the Resource Hub and Transportation Grants for Students Experiencing Homelessness are provided through the Iowa Department of Education’s portion of state set-aside funds through the American Rescue Plan – Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) to support the specific needs of homeless children and youth in attending school and fully participating in school activities.

Additional information on the Resource Hub and Transportation Grants for Students Experiencing Homelessness can be found on the Iowa Department of Education’s ARP-HCY Grants webpage.