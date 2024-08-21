Just Released

Urbandale Fire Department Achieves International Accreditation, Elevating Public Safety Standards

The Urbandale Fire Department has achieved Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI), joining the ranks of only seven fire departments in the state of Iowa to earn this recognition. Urbandale now stands alongside Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Sioux City, and West Des Moines Fire Departments – exceeding more than 250 national standards and best practices in fire service.

The path to accreditation involves a comprehensive evaluation of the department’s operations, from emergency response times to community risk reduction programs. The accreditation was formally presented to the Mayor and City Council during tonight’s City Council Meeting.

“The Fire Department’s accreditation is a proud moment for Urbandale,” said Mayor Bob Andeweg. “Our residents are receiving top-tier emergency services, making Urbandale a safer place to live and work.”

The Urbandale Fire Department has not only met the CFAI’s stringent criteria but has also implemented processes to continuously measure and improve its performance. Seven years ago, emergency response times in western Urbandale were over 10 minutes. By strategically placing Station 43 at 152nd Street and Meredith Drive in 2020, Urbandale reduced that time to 7 minutes and 36 seconds. The City has also refined its community risk reduction programs, now better targeting at-risk populations to enhance safety across the community.

“This accreditation is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of our entire City,” said Mike Cardwell, Fire Chief/Emergency Preparedness Director. “It reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and ensures that we are delivering the highest quality service to our community.”