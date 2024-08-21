Just Released

DART Delivers More Than 3.5 Million Rides in Fiscal Year 2024

2024 Iowa State Fair shuttle sets a new ridership record.

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) provided 3,504,072 rides across all transit services in Fiscal Year 2024 (July 2023 – June 2024), an increase of nearly 9% from the previous year.

Ridership grew on several DART services last year:

Local and Express Bus Routes: 3,322,918 rides (+9.2% over FY 2023)

DART On Demand: 20,822 rides (+33% over FY 2023)

Paratransit: 101,395 rides (+6% over FY 2023)

“Growing ridership speaks to the value we are providing in helping residents connect to vital destinations across Greater Des Moines,” said Amanda Wanke, DART CEO. “With nearly 9 out of 10 trips we deliver resulting in people earning or spending money, we are not just supporting those who use our service, but also driving economic growth and opportunity in our member communities.”

Fixed Route continues to be DART’s most highly utilized bus service, with 95% of all rides in FY 2024 on one of DART’s more than 25 local and express bus routes. While Fixed Route is the most cost-effective way to transport high numbers of people, DART is expanding service options to reach more residents. On Demand, a real-time, point-to-point service, has had significant ridership growth in Ankeny. Paratransit, a door-to-door service for individuals with disabilities, has also experienced a steady increase in ridership as central Iowa’s population ages.

DART Provides Record-Breaking Number of Iowa State Fair Shuttle Rides

DART provided a record 272,880 shuttle rides over the 11 days of the 2024 Iowa State Fair – the highest number of State Fair shuttle rides provided since DART began offering the Park & Ride service. DART’s 2024 Fair ridership is a 13% increase over 2023, and a nearly 8% increase over the Fair shuttle ridership record set in 2019.

This year’s busiest Fair day, Saturday Aug. 10, was also the busiest day for DART Park & Rides with a total of 39,943 rides provided. Although this year’s record is significant, State Fair shuttle rides make up just a small portion of DART’s overall annual ridership.

Learn more about DART’s services, find routes that run throughout Greater Des Moines, and plan trips by visiting DART’s website.