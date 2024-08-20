Just Released

Food Bank of Iowa receives 6,000 pounds of food from Iowa State Fair vendors

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 19, 2024) — Sixteen Iowa State Fair vendors have donated 6,000 pounds of surplus food to Food Bank of Iowa at the close of this year’s fair. (That’s half of last year’s 12,000 pounds, but not surprising given the fair attracted an all-time record number of visitors this year: 1,182,682.)

Food rescued today is in addition to thousands of pounds of food donated by fairgoers on Sunday, Aug. 18. That will be sorted and weighed in the coming days.

“With some vendors selling out of their most popular menu items by the last day of the fair, it only makes sense there would be fewer leftovers this year,” said Emily Shearer, Food Bank of Iowa’s senior manager of food acquisition and advocacy. “We are grateful to these generous fair vendors who want to prevent waste as well as share food with neighbors facing hunger. We’re also thankful for our volunteers who helped pick up food today and collected donations from fairgoers at all the gates yesterday.”

Food Bank of Iowa has been collecting food that goes unsold at the Iowa State Fair since 2018.

“One of the most impactful parts of our relationship with the fair is the awareness we’ve been able to build for food insecurity,” Shearer added.

Among the food picked up by FBOI staff and volunteers Aug. 19, the majority was delivered immediately to metro partners Hope Ministries and Catholic Charities. 791 pounds of bulk Barksdale chocolate chip cookies (baked) will be frozen and repackaged at Food Bank of Iowa this week and placed on inventory for quick distribution across the 55 counties FBOI serves. In addition to cookies, other food items donated included:

Fresh produce including peppers, limes, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Hard-boiled eggs

Milk

Cheese

Assorted bread (pita, buns)

Pulled pork

Thanks to these Iowa State Fair vendors for allowing Food Bank of Iowa to rescue safe, wholesome food for Iowans facing food insecurity:

Midwest Dairy

Iowa Sheep Industry Association

Iowa Pork Producers Association

Jalapeno Pete’s

West Des Moines United Methodist Church

Biscuit Bar

Veggie Table

Stockman’s Inn

JR’s SouthPork Ranch

The Depot

Iowa State Fair

Versova

Smith’s

Fair Fare LLC

Iowa State Fair General Store

Brafford

The USDA estimates up to 40% of the U.S. food supply is wasted every year. According to Feeding America, that equates to more than $473 billion in food thrown away every year.

Food Bank of Iowa annually diverts more than 8.3 million pounds of food from the landfill.

About Food Bank of Iowa

Established in 1982, Food Bank of Iowa provides nutritious food for Iowa children, families, seniors and veterans to live full and active lives, strengthening their communities. Serving 55 of Iowa’s 99 counties, Food Bank of Iowa delivers more than 25 million pounds of food (21 million meals) to 700 partners annually. Learn more at foodbankiowa.org.

Media contact:

Annette Hacker, VP strategy and communications, Food Bank of Iowa, 515-867-2885, ahacker@foodbankiowa.org