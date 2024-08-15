Just Released

Urbandale Food Pantry Hosts 5th Annual Bike Ride to End Hunger in Central Iowa

Urbandale, Iowa (August 13, 2024) – The Urbandale Food Pantry (UFP) will host its 5th Annual Pedal for the Pantry Bike Ride, presented by F&G, on Sunday, August 25, 9:00 a.m., at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Pkwy, Des Moines.

New for this year, all routes will begin and end at Des Moines Water Works Park, and riders can choose from four different routes – each one taking them through an area of the Greater Des Moines community – with stops along the way at participating bars and breweries. Upon

finishing, riders will enjoy live music and refreshments at the DSM Biergarten, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

In addition, the UFP is collaborating with Central Iowa Shelter Services Food Truck Mulberry

Farm and Food to offer brunch. For every brunch ticket purchased, Central Iowa Shelter

Services will provide a nourishing meal to one unhoused individual.

To participate in this year’s Pedal for the Pantry, or to make a donation, please visit

https://charity.pledgeit.org/PedalforthePantry2024