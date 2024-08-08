Just Released

FAREWAY ROUND UP FOR VARIETY RAISES MORE THAN $151,000 FOR CHILDREN IN NEED

NEWS RELEASE (August 8th, 2024) – Fareway Stores, Inc. partnered with Variety – the Children’s Charity to conduct the seventh annual Round Up at the register in July at all 139 store locations, raising a total of $151,089.86 for Variety – the Children’s Charity. On Saturday, August 3rd, Fareway presented a check to Variety at the Fareway Family Night at the Blank Park Zoo.

“We want to thank our generous customers for their heartfelt donations to Variety- the Children’s Charity,” said Fareway President Garrett Piklapp. “We have proudly partnered with Variety for more than 35 years and are committed to helping kids who are at-risk, critically ill, or living with special needs across our footprint.”

Customers had the opportunity to round up to the next dollar or provide an additional donation on their grocery bill to help fund Variety’s mission. Dollars raised through the round up will stay in the state in which they were raised and will helps create opportunities for children to fully share in the experiences of life.

The top five fundraising stores will have the opportunity to host a specialized bike giveaway to a child in their community:

077- Norwalk $3,499.37 705- Clear Lake $3,112.30 987- Davenport $2,544.58 093- Ames (North) $2,517.21 073- Council Bluffs $2,500.06

“We greatly appreciate Fareway’s outstanding support in helping children in need,” said Wendy Ingham, Executive Director of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. “These dollars will make a direct impact on children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill, or living with special needs.”