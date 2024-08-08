Just Released

Bank Iowa Welcomes New Community Bank President to Johnston

(Johnston, Iowa – August 8, 2024) – Bank Iowa today announced the appointment of TJ Hodges as community bank president for the bank’s new Johnston location.

Hodges, a graduate of Buena Vista University, has more than ten years of experience in commercial lending and various business lending and service roles in the Des Moines metro area.

“TJ is a great addition to our Johnston office,” said John Rathjen, Bank Iowa regional bank president. “We can see from day one he is determined to foster sustainable growth for businesses in the community.”

In addition to his role as a community banking leader, Hodges serves his community in various ways. He has volunteered for Junior Achievement, Central Iowa Shelter and Services, Ducks Unlimited, Sundry Church and 10 Squared Men of Granger. He also serves as a Board Member of the Woodward Granger Community School District.

“Bank Iowa’s culture is ultimately what drew me to this opportunity,” said Hodges. “When I experienced Bank Iowa’s values in action through communication, collaboration and respect, I knew they were more than just words on a web page. The people who live out those values each day drew me to become a part of the Bank Iowa team.”