Just Released

PRAIRIE MEADOWS DONATES $100,000 TO DMACC TRANSPORTATION INSTITUTE

Donation will help fund construction of the College’s new 8,600-square-foot Transportation Institute facility, which is scheduled for completion in 2025

Prairie Meadows recently awarded a Legacy Grant totaling $100,000 to the DMACC Foundation to help fund construction of a new DMACC Transportation Institute on the north side of Des Moines. Prairie Meadows is a nonprofit organization dedicated to lessening the burden of government by promoting economic development, jobs, agriculture and tourism in the state of Iowa.

The new DMACC Transportation Institute will allow the College to nearly double its enrollment capacity to help train the next generation of truck drivers. The project includes construction of an 8,600-square-foot facility with classrooms, a three-story inspection bay and student study space. Additionally, the Institute’s current 12-acre concrete training course, which is where students practice driving techniques, will be repaved.

“This generous Legacy Grant from Prairie Meadows is an invaluable contribution to the DMACC Transportation Institute and our DMACC truck driving students,” said Tara Connolly, Executive Director of the DMACC Foundation. “We are deeply grateful for the support, which will help DMACC continue to meet the growing need for skilled truck drivers in Iowa.”

Construction of the new DMACC Transportation Institute is already underway and is set to be completed in 2025.

“Prairie Meadows supports economic development with this investment, which will prepare students with essential skills for the trucking industry and addresses Iowa’s growing demand for drivers. We’re proud to help advance this important initiative,” said Julie Stewart, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Prairie Meadows.

DMACC President Rob Denson, who worked his way through college by driving trucks and who still maintains his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), said the project wouldn’t be possible without the support of Prairie Meadows and many other generous donors. He also said their support would have a lasting impact on student success.

“Trained truck drivers are in extremely high demand and our DMACC Transportation Institute graduates are finding themselves more valued than ever in today’s job market,” Denson said. “Recruiters from both local and over-the-road companies visit us weekly and many students obtain jobs even before they graduate. The new DMACC Transportation Institute will help us significantly grow our enrollment capacity and help prepare even more students for a rewarding and successful career in trucking.”

The DMACC Transportation Institute’s Commercial Vehicle Operator Training course requires students to first complete an online theory course and then a three-week, behind-the-wheel driving course. The total program meets FMCSA standards and regulations for Entry-Level Driver Training.​ DMACC is also an authorized Iowa DOT third-party testing provider, so upon successful completion of the course, students can complete testing and obtain their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) efficiently.

The DMACC Transportation Institute accepts students on a rolling basis throughout the year. To learn more, visit cdl.dmacc.edu.

To learn more about Prairie Meadows and the organizations and causes it supports, visit prairiemeadows.com/community.