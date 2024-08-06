Just Released

DART to offer Park & Ride shuttle service for 2024 Iowa State Fair

Fairgoers can park for free and ride DART to the State Fair Thursday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 18

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) will offer shuttle service from three Park & Ride locations in Greater Des Moines to the Iowa State Fairgrounds each day of the 2024 Iowa State Fair.

Shuttles will operate from 8 a.m. until midnight (except for when the fair closes around 9 p.m. on the last day). Riders can park for free in specified lots at each location and then board buses to Gate 10 of the fairgrounds. Park & Ride lots will be located at the 7th & Center Parking Garage in Des Moines, the Iowa State Capitol in the East Village and Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill.

Riders can purchase DART shuttle tickets from booths located at each of the Park & Ride locations or in the MyDART app beginning August 1. Tickets purchased in the app are half-price.

Please note that riders will not receive any discounts for showing their Advanced Admission State Fair tickets this year. Riders are encouraged to purchase tickets through the MyDART app to save money on shuttle fare. Children ages 6-10, persons with disabilities, persons 65 or older and persons on Medicare also receive discounted shuttle fare when tickets are purchased at a ticket booth. Children ages 0-5 can ride free.

“We are proud to offer this shuttle service each year,” said Luis Montoya, Chief Operating and Planning Officer at DART. “Our entire staff is involved in delivering about 240,000 rides over 11 days, giving people a stress-free way to get to the Iowa State Fair.”

Why ride DART to the Iowa State Fair?

Riding DART to the Iowa State Fair allows fairgoers to enjoy their trips to the Iowa State Fairgrounds without worrying about traffic, paying for parking, or walking a long distance to enter the fairgrounds. Shuttle tickets are valid for round-trip service, so riders can join the lines at Gate 10 at the Fairgrounds when they are ready to return to their Park & Ride location. Shuttles do not run on a set schedule, but buses leave Park & Ride locations and Gate 10 every 10-15 minutes on average.

Fairgoers can find more information about the cost of bus fare and how to ride DART to the Iowa State Fair at www.ridedart.com/fair.

Learn more about DART’s services, find routes that run throughout Greater Des Moines and plan trips by visiting DART’s website.

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) is Iowa’s largest, and only, regional transit agency, providing service in and around Polk County. DART operates a family of transportation services, providing 3.2 million annual rides that connect thousands of people every day to jobs, school, healthcare and other essential destinations. Twelve communities make up DART’s service area, where the agency carries out its mission to enrich lives, connect communities and expand opportunities for central Iowans. For more information about DART services, schedules, route changes, or directions to the nearest DART stop, visit the website at ridedart.com, download the free MyDART app or call 515-283-8100.