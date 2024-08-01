Just Released

Know Before You Go to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IA (08/01/2024) (readMedia)– Only 1 week, 168 hours, 10,080 minutes or 604,800 seconds until the 2024 Iowa State Fair! Here are a few things you should know before you go to the Iowa State Fair this year.

BUY TICKETS NOW

Purchase advance admission tickets online at www.iowastatefair.org or in person at the Iowa State Fair ticket office or area Hy-Vee and Fareway stores. Advance admission tickets are good any one day of the Fair. Adult tickets are $11 and $7 for children ages 6-11. Children under 5 are free. August 8-18, admission tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for children. Skip the lines and save money!

Grandstand tickets are still available for most shows and can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org. Beware of third-party ticket sellers and only purchase your Grandstand tickets from the Iowa State Fair. Select Ag Experience tickets for Fair After Dark and the new Llama Love family event are also on sale while supplies last.

SAVE MONEY

Purchase discounted Thrill Park passes before August 8 and SAVE! Advance Thrill Passes are good every day of the Fair on rides and games for $30. Advance One-Day Ride Wristbands are also on sale for $40, but are limited to use on Monday-Thursday and do not include game credits. Both these deals disappear when the Fair starts.

Value packs (save over $12) for select Fair favorites are still on sale but only available at the Iowa State Fair ticket office until August 7.

GETTING TO THE FAIR

Taxis, Uber and Lyft can pick up and drop off at Gate 8 off Dean Ave. For location purposes, the address is 203 Rock Island, Des Moines, IA 50317.

Buses will be directed through Lot A off University Ave to the paved road north of the Grandstand and drop off is located at the west end of Lot A (Gate 13).

On-site parking is available off University Ave in Lots A, B and C for $10. Cash and credit/debit cards are accepted. These lots contain both paved and hard-packed ADA/Accessible Parking spaces. Bicycle parking is free inside Gate 11 on Grand Ave.

PARK & RIDE

Three Park & Ride locations are available with free parking from 8:30 a.m. to midnight each day. DART buses will drop off and pick up at the DART Transit Hub, Gate 10 on the Fairgrounds.

• Center Street Park & Ride, 7th and Center Streets

• Iowa State Capitol, East 12th Street

• Southeast Polk High School, NE 80th Street and Highway 163

DART roundtrip fares are cash only the day of the ride ($2 Adult, $1 Children). Discounts are given for children 6-10, persons 65+ or persons with disabilities. Receive an additional half-off of your DART shuttle tickets when you purchase them through the MyDART app, available on iOS and Android. Showing Fair advance admission tickets does not provide any additional discounts.

FAIR HOURS

The Fair is open from 8 a.m. to midnight, August 8-17, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on August 18. Most buildings are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thrill Ville and Thrill Zone are open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, and Thrill Town for little ones is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. All rides and games close at 9 p.m. on the last night, Sunday, August 18.

New! Please note the updated hours. From August 8-17, be sure and enter the Fair before 10 p.m. On the last day of the Fair, August 18, enter before 7 p.m.

PLAN YOUR DAY

Planning your day or days at the Fair is easy with our online daily program and official Iowa State Fair App. Search by date, location or keyword to create your very own personalized adventure.

GETTING AROUND THE FAIR

Additional picnic tables, shade structures and benches have been installed to make your visit more relaxing this year, but the Fairgrounds is still a big place. Please plan accordingly for additional walking and stay hydrated. Look for new water bottle refilling stations or visit a water bottle station through the Blue Ribbon Foundation.

Shuttles for Fairgoers run from the First Church to the Campgrounds with a stop at Pioneer Hall. Scooter rentals are available at Gate 8, 10, 11, 13 & 15 or can be reserved ahead of time through HomeTown Mobility.

SAFETY

Safety is our number one priority. Please allow additional time for bag checks and metal detectors. Bags and purses are allowed but are subject to inspection at the gates and additional checks are made when entering the Grandstand.

Weather changes quickly in Iowa and alerts from the National Weather Service impacting the Fairgrounds will be announced grounds-wide. Weather that could impact events or concerts will be shared directly with ticket holders and on social media.

In the case of an emergency, First Aid stations are located near the Ag Building and at the Service Center on Grand Ave. Kid find bracelets are available to little Fairgoers at all information booths, the Iowa State Fair Public Safety Building, in the Hall of Law and at the Des Moines Radio Group booth in front of the Grandstand.

TIPS

Wear proper clothing for August weather and comfortable shoes. Bring sunscreen and sealed bottles of water are allowed to carry in to help keep you hydrated.

Cash and credit cards are accepted at all of the Iowa State Fair food stands and vendors.

Bags, purses and soft-sided coolers are allowed but are subject to inspection at the gates and at the Grandstand.

Stay up-to-date with all of the latest and greatest activities and news at the Iowa State Fair website or on the official Iowa State Fair App.

Text FAIR to 844.844.8508 for special offers, updates on concerts and daily activities, weather alerts and more.

Have fun! The Fair is the place to make memories, so don’t forget to have fun while you are here. Stay hydrated, map your day ahead of time, enjoy free shows and entertainment, ride a few rides, try new foods and grab a seat in the Grandstand. With over 3,000 events in 11 days, there is something for everyone!

The 2024 Iowa State Fair, Fair Fever, runs from August 8-18.