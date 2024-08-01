Just Released

Due to storm damage facilities at Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge are closed until further notice

We keep the safety of our visitors and staff as a top priority at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. As a result of severe storm damage from earlier this week, all public facilities, including the Prairie Learning Center, at Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge are closed to the public out of concern for safety. This closure is in place until further notice while our staff access and mitigate storm damage.

While we are relieved to report that no injuries were cased by the storm, refuge facilities were greatly damaged by hail and rain. Because of extensive damage to the visitor center, all planned educational programming is cancelled now through the month of September. Please note that the annual Bison Day event scheduled for this Saturday August 3 is also cancelled.

Public trails and the wildlife drive remain open sunrise to sunset per usual operating hours.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we address the situation. We will update the community as more information is available. Please refer to our refuge website for the latest information.

