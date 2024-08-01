Just Released

Another Group of Outstanding Iowans to be Honored at the 2024 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IA (08/01/2024) (readMedia)– The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products are excited to announce the recipients of the Iowan of the Day award for the 2024 Iowa State Fair.

The Iowan of the Day program was created by the Blue Ribbon Foundation in 1997 to honor outstanding Iowans who have made a difference all across state. Among dozens nominations, our committee selected ten Iowans who have demonstrated exceptional integrity, Iowa pride, hard work, and dedication to their communities.

Each winner is awarded a day of recognition at the 2024 Iowa State Fair. Each day at noon on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage they will be recognized and presented as an Iowan of the Day. In addition each will receive four Iowa State Fair admission tickets, four Grandstand concert tickets, use of a golf cart, VIP parking, accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, and $200 cash.

The 2024 Iowan of the Day recipients are:

Marilyn Sokol of Belle Plaine – Thursday, August 8

Pat Burch of Norwalk – Friday, August 9

Roxanne Cogil of Jamaica – Saturday, August 10

Nelson Klavitter of Dubuque – Sunday, August 11

John Klein of Treynor – Monday, August 12

Crystal James of Ottumwa – Tuesday, August 13

Tate Giesemann of Bellevue – Wednesday, August 14

Rodd Holtkamp of Primghar – Thursday, August 15

Elaine Graham Estes of Des Moines – Friday, August 16

Kendall Pals of Algona – Saturday, August 17

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has generated more than $200 million for the renovation and preservation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more information, please contact the Blue Ribbon Foundation at 1-800-450-3732 or Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org.