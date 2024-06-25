Just Released

Scholarship Program Awards College Funds for 45 Iowa Students

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (June 25, 2024) — Forty-five Iowa high school and college students have each received $1,000 for college as part of the ISL Education Lending Scholarship. This brings the total number of winners for the past academic year to 90.

The winners were chosen from among more than 12,000 registrations from parents, high school students and college students during the spring registration period. While registering, the parents and students were able to view and interact with relevant financial literacy tips to learn more about paying for college.

“This program is designed to help Iowa students and families become aware of the free tools and resources available as they plan for college expenses,” said Steve McCullough, president and CEO, Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation, which sponsors the scholarship and provides education lending under the name ISL Education Lending. “Our main goal is to educate on how to reduce the amount families need to borrow — and eventually repay — for postsecondary education.”

The winners receive the $1,000 as a deposit into a College Savings Iowa 529 account for the eligible student. Eligible students for the scholarship were Iowa ninth- through 12th-graders and undergraduate college students who are Iowa residents. Parents were also eligible to sign up for those students, giving families an extra chance to win.

The financial information provided with the scholarship is always available to the public at www.IowaStudentLoan.org . In addition, families can visit the website for additional resources and to sign up for other services, like the parent email service Student Planning Pointers for Parents.

ISL anticipates running the program for Iowa parents, high school students and college students again, beginning in the fall. Details for the ISL Education Lending Scholarship are available at www.IowaStudentLoan.org/Savings

List of Winners

Parents/Guardians

Kyle Andernacht, Johnston

Jolene Buckingham, Griswold

Adam Buster, Grimes

William Cikanek, Waukee

Alan Hilleman, State Center

Dawn Hughes, Davenport

Billi Jones, Donnellson

Jeffrey Kellbach, North Liberty

Linda Lehman, Madrid

Darren Lindstrom, Panora

Amy Martin, West Des Moines

David Maxwell, West Des Moines

Rhonda Miller, Indianola

Salli Pence, Albia

Kurt Peterschmidt, Coralville

Monica Radke, Fort Dodge

Andrea Ramirez, Waterloo

Amanda Sedars, Urbandale

Jennifer Seuntjens, Dunlap

Kristin Sheffield, Earlham

Mary Smith, West Des Moines

Michael Waytenick, West Des Moines

Angie Wiedman, Van Meter

High School Students

Noah Decker, Bettendorf

Elijah Dobbs, Urbandale

Nathan Goff, Ankeny

Brock Hackett, McGregor

Cam Keokenchanh, Sioux City

Aaron Lee, LeMars

Aidan Martin, Council Bluffs

Clayton Miller, LeClaire

Mason Munnik, Cedar Falls

Lucas Obert, Coon Rapids

Emily Quanbeck, Milford

Cody Snyders, Larchwood

Madison Squiers, Iowa City

Owen Stoltz, Bettendorf

Henry Weis, Decorah

Brylee Woolsey, Knoxville

College Students