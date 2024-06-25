Scholarship Program Awards College Funds for 45 Iowa Students

Just Released
Scholarship Program Awards College Funds for 45 Iowa Students6/25/2024
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (June 25, 2024) — Forty-five Iowa high school and college students have each received $1,000 for college as part of the ISL Education Lending Scholarship. This brings the total number of winners for the past academic year to 90.
The winners were chosen from among more than 12,000 registrations from parents, high school students and college students during the spring registration period. While registering, the parents and students were able to view and interact with relevant financial literacy tips to learn more about paying for college.
“This program is designed to help Iowa students and families become aware of the free tools and resources available as they plan for college expenses,” said Steve McCullough, president and CEO, Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation, which sponsors the scholarship and provides education lending under the name ISL Education Lending. “Our main goal is to educate on how to reduce the amount families need to borrow — and eventually repay — for postsecondary education.”
The winners receive the $1,000 as a deposit into a College Savings Iowa 529 account for the eligible student. Eligible students for the scholarship were Iowa ninth- through 12th-graders and undergraduate college students who are Iowa residents. Parents were also eligible to sign up for those students, giving families an extra chance to win.
The financial information provided with the scholarship is always available to the public at www.IowaStudentLoan.org. In addition, families can visit the website for additional resources and to sign up for other services, like the parent email service Student Planning Pointers for Parents.
ISL anticipates running the program for Iowa parents, high school students and college students again, beginning in the fall. Details for the ISL Education Lending Scholarship are available at www.IowaStudentLoan.org/Savings.
List of Winners
Parents/Guardians
- Kyle Andernacht, Johnston
- Jolene Buckingham, Griswold
- Adam Buster, Grimes
- William Cikanek, Waukee
- Alan Hilleman, State Center
- Dawn Hughes, Davenport
- Billi Jones, Donnellson
- Jeffrey Kellbach, North Liberty
- Linda Lehman, Madrid
- Darren Lindstrom, Panora
- Amy Martin, West Des Moines
- David Maxwell, West Des Moines
- Rhonda Miller, Indianola
- Salli Pence, Albia
- Kurt Peterschmidt, Coralville
- Monica Radke, Fort Dodge
- Andrea Ramirez, Waterloo
- Amanda Sedars, Urbandale
- Jennifer Seuntjens, Dunlap
- Kristin Sheffield, Earlham
- Mary Smith, West Des Moines
- Michael Waytenick, West Des Moines
- Angie Wiedman, Van Meter
High School Students
- Noah Decker, Bettendorf
- Elijah Dobbs, Urbandale
- Nathan Goff, Ankeny
- Brock Hackett, McGregor
- Cam Keokenchanh, Sioux City
- Aaron Lee, LeMars
- Aidan Martin, Council Bluffs
- Clayton Miller, LeClaire
- Mason Munnik, Cedar Falls
- Lucas Obert, Coon Rapids
- Emily Quanbeck, Milford
- Cody Snyders, Larchwood
- Madison Squiers, Iowa City
- Owen Stoltz, Bettendorf
- Henry Weis, Decorah
- Brylee Woolsey, Knoxville
College Students
- Hailey Carolan, Robins
- Sadie DeJong, Montezuma
- Nicholas Givens, Clarinda
- Kathryn Harrison, Bettendorf
- Heidi Kraus, Carroll
- Landon Valdez, Boone