Just Released

Veridian Credit Union tops Forbes America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2024 in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (June 21, 2024) – Veridian Credit Union tops the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2024 for Iowa. The ranking is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and is available on the Forbes website.

“We’re honored to top the Forbes Best-In-State Credit Unions list in Iowa and grateful for our members’ feedback that led to this ranking,” said Veridian President and CEO Renee Christoffer. “Our employees are passionate about creating successful financial futures. This recognition is a direct reflection of their dedication and service.”

America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2024 ranking lists the institutions that stood out for fulfilling the unique financial needs and expectations of their local communities, thereby being most valued by residents of each state. The ranking is based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. residents and analysis of publicly available reviews. Eighty percent of the score was determined by survey participants asked to name all credit unions where they have a checking or savings account and rate them in six categories: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital service, customer service and financial advice. Twenty percent of the score was based on a sentiment analysis of publicly available online reviews. In each state, the credit union with the highest combined score from the analysis of survey results and publicly available reviews was awarded.