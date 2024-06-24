Just Released

Some Iowans May Be Eligible for Disaster Food Assistance Following Severe Storms

(Des Moines, Iowa) – Following the severe storms that hit Iowa on April 26-27 and May 20-21, two Presidential Disaster Declarations were issued for the state of Iowa. Qualifying individuals may be eligible for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

These declarations allow the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to offer D-SNAP for Iowans in specific ZIP codes impacted by the tornadoes and storms that moved through Iowa on April 26-27 and May 20-21.

April 26 storms

Persons who lived in the following ZIP codes on April 26-27, had a storm-related loss, and qualify based on income and resources between April 26 and May 25 may be eligible to receive D-SNAP benefits: 50213, 50327, 50801, 50863, 50854, 51503, 51526, 51527, 51537, 51542, 51548, 51553, 51557, 51561, 51564, 51570, 51578.

SNAP recipients who received April 2024 SNAP benefits and were affected by the April 26-27 storms in the ZIP codes listed above can apply for D-SNAP benefits by completing SNAP Recipient Request for Disaster SNAP which is available by calling 515-420-6048 between June 25 – June 29 at the times listed below.

May 20-21 storms

Persons who lived in the following ZIP codes on May 20-21, had a storm-related loss, and qualify based on income and resources between May 20 and June 18 may be eligible to receive D-SNAP benefits: 50007, 50046, 50201, 50849, 50864

SNAP recipients who received SNAP benefits in May 2024 and were affected by the May 20-21 storms in the ZIP codes listed above can apply for D-SNAP benefits by completing SNAP Recipient Request for Disaster SNAP available by calling 515-420-6048 between June 25 – June 29 at the times listed below.

Those who are eligible to receive D-SNAP benefits will receive food dollars on an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card that is equivalent to the maximum allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for their household size. D-SNAP benefits can be used for food purchases at any SNAP-authorized retailer, including farmers markets and certain online retailers. For a complete list of authorized retailers, please see the USDA SNAP retailer locator fns.usda.gov/snap/retailer-locator.

D-SNAP uses different qualifying rules than regular SNAP. Those who may not normally qualify for SNAP, based on income, may qualify for D-SNAP if they lived in one the ZIP codes listed above on April 26-27 or May 20-21, 2024, and suffered one or more of the following disaster-related expenses:

Loss of or no access to income due to the disaster, including reduced, terminated, or delayed receipt of income

Home or self-employment business repairs, including supplies paid for out of pocket and not reimbursed during the 30-day period of time

Temporary shelter expenses

Income limits

A household’s net income, for their household size, cannot be more than the amounts listed below for the following 30-day period of time:

April 26 – May 25 for the April 26-27 storms

May 20 – June 18 for the May 20-21 storms

Any disaster-related expenses paid out of pocket and not reimbursed during that 30-day period of time can be subtracted from the household’s net income to be eligible for D-SNAP benefits.

Household Size Income Limit 1 $2,085 2 $2,514 3 $2,942 4 $3,380 5 $3,845 6 $4,308 7 $4,736 8 $5,165

D-SNAP applicants will need to provide proof of their identity. They may need to provide proof of residence in the storm-affected area, income, and disaster-related expenses.

There are two ways to apply for D-SNAP if someone lived in one of the approved ZIP codes, by phone or in-person. The hours are the same for both.

Tuesday, June 25 9am – 4:30pm

Wednesday, June 26 9am – 4:30pm

Thursday, June 27th 9am – 5:30pm

Friday, June 28th 9am – 4:30pm

Saturday, June 29th 8am to 11am

Applications and interviews can be completed over the phone by calling 515-420-6048.

Applications and interviews are completed in-person at the following locations. Please take proof of identity. You may need to provide proof of residence in the storm-affected area, income, and disaster-related expenses.

417 E. Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA

51503, 51526, 51527, 51537, 51542, 51548, 51553, 51557, 51561, 51564, 51570, 51578 (April 26-27 storms)

50864 (May 20-21 storms)

201 N. Elm St, Creston, IA

50213, 50801, 50854, 50863 (April 26-27 storms)

50849 (May 20-21 storms)

2309 Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA

50327 (April 26-27 storms)

50007, 50046, 50201 (May 20-21 storms)

For more information visit: hhs.iowa.gov/dsnap.