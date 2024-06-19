Just Released

Blank Park Zoo Receives National Service Enterprise Certification

DES MOINES – Blank Park Zoo was recently recertified as a Service Enterprise organization. Service Enterprise organizations fundamentally leverage volunteers and their skills across all levels of the organization to successfully deliver on their social mission. Less than 15 percent of organizations nationwide are characterized as Service Enterprises.

According to Christine Eckles, chief engagement officer, “Being a Service Enterprise organization has enabled us to strategically focus on our volunteer vision, Volunteer engagement that inspires conservation action connecting volunteers to the mission of the Zoo.

To be designated as a Service Enterprise, organization staff, board members, and volunteers must participate in the research-based assessment, training, and consulting. This process allows the organization to leverage the skills and expertise of volunteers at all levels. The designation, which is awarded by the Association of Leaders in Volunteer Engagement (AL!VE), strengthens the capacity of nonprofits to leverage the skill sets and talents of volunteers to address community needs.

The initiative is currently delivered through Volunteer Iowa, part of a national network of Service Enterprise Hubs, which has certified more than 400 organizations across the country since 2012. Blank Park Zoo is one of more than 50 organizations across Iowa that have received the Service Enterprise certification.

To learn more about Service Enterprise in Iowa, visit Volunteer Iowa’s Service Enterprise webpage. Organizations and agencies that are interested in becoming a Service Enterprise can contact Michelle Raymer, Volunteer Iowa Program Officer at 515-348-6235 or michelle.raymer@volunteeriowa.org.