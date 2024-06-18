Just Released

EDCI launches crucial automated text line

Iowa, June 18, 2024 – The Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa (EDCI) is proud to announce the launch of a statewide, automated text line which will connect individuals, caregivers, providers and educators with resources related to eating disorders and recovery.

EDCI leadership identified a significant need to better connect Iowans with information, resources and treatment providers. According to EDCI Past President, Sara Schwatken, PhD, “The number one piece of feedback that we received from our community is that there is not enough awareness regarding eating disorders – including the harmful effects of diet culture and weight stigma and the impact these concerns have on the individual and family”.

EDCI worked with local and state organizations to determine that a text-based application would be a new opportunity to quickly, efficiently and effectively get up-to-date resources in the hands of those who need them. Because of the support of our generous donors and a Thrivent Financial matching campaign, the necessary funds were raised to develop and provide this service for Iowans.

It is through these partnerships that we will work to ensure that this automated text line becomes a widely-used resource for individuals, organizations and mental/physical health centers to reference and share.

To access the text line, simply text “EDCI” to 641-EDC-IOWA (641-332-4692). You will receive a confirmation message and be required to opt in to the service. From there, follow the text prompts. You can request information on a variety of topics using keywords. There are resources for medical providers, patients, and caregivers or support people. The textED service can also be accessed via the textED page on the EDCI website https://www.edciowa.com/texted Just enter your mobile phone number there to opt in to the service.