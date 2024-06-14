Just Released

Stonegate Park Reopens with New Playground

Clive rebuilt the playground after it was destroyed by arson last year

CLIVE, Iowa – The City of Clive will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and ice cream social for the public to celebrate the reopening of Stonegate Park on Monday, June 17, at 4:30 p.m. City officials are commemorating the public’s support for the new playground project after the original one was destroyed by arson in August 2023.

“Having the support from the community was instrumental for rebuilding the playground,” said Clive Mayor John Edwards. “We held a public poll to select the next playground design and received valuable feedback. The public picked a wonderful design for Stonegate Park, and we are excited to share it with the community.”

The new playground is more accessible and is located near other park amenities like the walking trail, shelter, and mini-golf course. The park is part of Clive’s network of recreational spaces that support opportunities for personal wellness.