Just Released

A Piece of the Iowa State Fair at the 2024 Corndog Kickoff Benefit Auction

DES MOINES, IA (06/13/2024) (readMedia)– Each vendor, exhibitor, entertainer, contestant, supporter, volunteer, and attendee of the Iowa State Fair is a piece of the puzzle that makes the 11-day event so special. The 2024 Corndog Kickoff Benefit Auction and Fair Food Grazing Party on Saturday, July 13, will be a sneak peek at the fun only found in August on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The night in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building will pair unique auction packages and irresistible Iowa State Fair food together perfectly for any State fair lover to appreciate.

The Blue Ribbon Foundation’s mission is to provide high-quality facilities for all Fairgoers to enjoy during their visit to the Iowa State Fair and throughout the year. Since 1997, the Corndog Kickoff has been a vital piece of our mission and has been a pre-fair tradition, raising money for the restoration and preservation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds. Your support will help “solve the puzzle” to maintain and enhance our beloved Fairgrounds.

Join your fellow Iowa State Fair lovers for various live and silent auction packages, fair food favorites, and much more. With your support, you can enjoy “A Piece of the Puzzle” while raising funds for future improvements.

Corndog Kickoff tickets are $100 per person and will increase to $125 on July 1. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org, by calling the Foundation at 1-800-450-3732, or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has generated more than $200 million for the renovation and preservation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more information, please contact the Blue Ribbon Foundation at 1-800-450-3732 or Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org.