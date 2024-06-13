Just Released

FEMA Hiring Staff Members for Iowa Disaster Recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring Iowa residents to support the severe weather recovery efforts.

Positions include Site Inspectors and Public Assistance Program Delivery Manager. The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended, in 120-day increments, for a maximum 365-day appointment, based on the needs of the disaster.

All candidates should possess strong computer, communication, interpersonal and customer service skills. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. U.S. citizenship is required. Selected candidates will be required to complete a background investigation, including fingerprinting. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.

To see posted positions, visit USAJOBS.gov. Type “FEMA Local Hire” in the search box and “Iowa” in the location box. Detailed information is provided, including pay, benefits and application deadline for each position.

Site inspector

Duties include:

Conducting Damage Description and Dimensions based on photographs, site sketches/drawings, and damage assessed during the site inspection.

Capturing an applicant’s claimed damages for all categories of work.

Completing a Site Inspection Report and scanning all supporting documentation into the Customer Relations Management Tool.

Reporting progress of activities to immediate supervisor.

To qualify for this position, you must have experience:

Conducting damage inspections and assessments

Analyzing building codes and standards

Utilizing computer programs such as Adobe and Microsoft Office Suite.

Public Assistance Program Delivery Manager

Duties include:

Tracking and communicating the progress of all projects through the entire program delivery model in coordination with the applicant.

Engaging program offices as soon as potential opportunities or concerns arise.

Discussing potential hazard mitigation opportunities with the applicant.

Hosting key information meetings ensuring recovery priorities and program eligibility requirements are communicated.

Gathering all required documentation to enable FEMA to write grants so the applicant can be returned to their Pre-Disaster condition as soon as possible.

Facilitating the delivery of Public Assistance grant funding on behalf of applicants; this includes (but is not limited to) developing the list of damaged sites, scheduling site inspections, summarizing applicant damages, and coordinating requests for information and questions.

Working with the applicants to resolve their program related needs ensuring projects are processed as efficiently and expeditiously as possible.

To qualify for this position, you must have experience: