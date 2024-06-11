Just Released

MercyOne holding Statewide Virtual Nursing Career Fair June 12-18

Clive, Iowa; June 10, 2024 — MercyOne will host a Statewide Virtual Nursing Career Fair June 12-18 for nursing positions across the health system, including virtual nurse (vRN) positions, nursing support roles and more.

Participation is easy. Interested candidates must go to MercyOne.org/careers and complete the simple contact form to start the process. A member of the MercyOne Talent Team will contact the applicant within 24 business hours via their preferred choice of communication—phone or email.

About Virtual Nursing (vRN)

MercyOne is changing how we deliver care. We are looking for experienced RNs (8+ years of experience required) who want to be part of a team care model designed to improve patient care through collaboration and technology. This unique model improves patient experience while providing nurses with mentorship and support.

MercyOne offers competitive pay and benefits with an even greater Mission. At MercyOne, you will experience a Mission-driven culture of caring, opportunities for growth and living in one of the best states for safety and affordability.

Our team strives to bring to life our Values daily through our commitment to excellent, compassionate care for all we serve – our patients and one another – and integrity.

Additional opportunities

In addition to nursing positions, current opportunities across MercyOne can be found online at MercyOne.org/careers, including positions with no health care experience needed.