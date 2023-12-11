Just Released

LOCAL COMMUNITY LEADERS PARTNER WITH YOUTH FOR BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF CENTRAL IOWA (BBBSCI) GAME SHOW

Des Moines, IA (December 11, 2023) Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa (BBBSCI) will host its 2nd Annual “Big Little Game Show” presented by Affinity Credit Union and Stine Seed Company on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Grand View University’s Viking Theatre. A reception will take place from 5:00-6:00pm.

The Big Little Game Show is BBBSCI’s annual event to showcase the power of mentoring youth in the community. Teams of Littles, Bigs, and Community Leaders engage in a fun, friendly competition through multiple games. And the audience participation is off the charts!

This year’s game show is hosted by Laryssa Leone of Local 5 News team and a Champion of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ “I Am Enough” mentoring program. All donations raised for the event benefit BBBSCI’s newest mentoring program, Future Pathways. This initiative is aimed at mentoring 18–25 year-olds in establishing a long-term life plan.

EVENT DETAILS:

• Reception (with heavy hors d’oeuvres): 5:00 – 6:00pm

• Game Show: 6:00 – 8:00pm

CEO- Bridget Cravens-Neely is ecstatic about the Big Little Game Show. “Our Littles are amazing! We are excited for our Littles to have this opportunity to shine in such a fun and engaging way. This event shows how youth mentoring ignites the potential our young people already possess and is this reason why BBBSCI is here. I hope people will embrace this invitation to join us.”

Corporate sponsorships and individual donations are available and welcomed. Please contact Lauryn Nystrom at lnystrom@bbbsia.org. Tickets are free but are limited. Please reserve online at https://www.bbbsia.org/big-little-game-show/.