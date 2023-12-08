Just Released

CIWOA partners with Johnston Wrestling for Toys 4 Tots drive

The Central Iowa Wrestling Officials Association (CIWOA) has been a longtime supporter of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys 4 Tots campaign. The group will once again be conducting a toy drive and fundraiser for Toys 4 Tots in conjunction with Fareway Stores this holiday season.

This year, CIWOA is partnering with the Johnston High School Athletic Department and the Johnston Wrestling Program during the Annual Frank Baltzley Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 9 to support the Toys 4 Tots campaign. This is one of the premier tournaments in the state of Iowa, and CIWOA officials said they are honored to have the opportunity to pull together the wrestling community for such an important cause. They thank Johnston Athletic Director Heather Semelnacher and Wrestling Head Coach Aaron Tecklenburg for their support in this collaboration.

The public can get involved and contribute to the cause, outside of the tournament in Johnston by making monetary donations through the CIWOA Venmo Account, @ciwoadsm, or dropping off toys at a local Fareway Store collection bin. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 18.