Central’s Mat Kelly Selected for Olson-Larsen Galleries Show

PELLA, IA (12/07/2023) Mat Kelly, professor of art at Central College, will exhibit his work in the Olson-Larsen Gallery’s Hybrid Practices showcase. This exhibition features 14 Iowa-based artists who work in two different media, curated by Alyss Vernon and Kathy Edwards Hayslett.

Kelly’s introspective drawings and one-of-a-kind handmade books feature ink, watercolor, graphite and laser engraving techniques.

“On my creative journey, there are themes, shapes and techniques I return to over and over again, my old habits,” he says of the book, “Old Habits.” “Each time, new content is explored but generally through the same few lenses. Landscape drawing is one of those lenses.”

Olson-Larsen Galleries will host an opening reception for the exhibition 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 542 5th St., West Des Moines, located in the historic Valley Junction district of West Des Moines. Kelly’s art will be on display in the Hybrid Practices exhibition from Saturday, Dec. 9, to Saturday, Feb. 10.

The exhibit features a mix of Olson-Larsen Galleries artists and invited artists who employ media and techniques that challenge oversimplified notions of what it is to be an artist. Artists often are identified by one technique or style. The word hybrid in this exhibition means that the 14 Iowa-based artists work in different techniques or styles.

The Olson-Larsen Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

