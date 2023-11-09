Just Released

VA Veterans enjoy free breakfast delivered

Des Moines , IA — Veterans who are current residents at the VA Central Iowa Medical Center were treated to a free breakfast delivered to them at the VA campus in Des Moines.

Veterans are often offered special discounts from retailers each Veterans Day as a ‘Thank You’ for their service.

Some Veterans, however, cannot claim this generous benefit for time spent in the military because they are unable to travel.

Those Veterans who are current residents at the VA Central Iowa Medical Center were treated to a free breakfast delivered to them at the VA campus in Des Moines by Hy-Vee grocery stores.

The retailer delivered a hearty breakfast including, eggs, bacon, hash browns and biscuits and gravy to the VA facility at 3600-30th Street in Des Moines’ Beaverdale area as a thank you for their service.

This year Hy Vee delivered around 100 meals to the Veterans. And this show of thanks is special for the VA Central Iowa resident.

“We are dedicated to healing our Veterans here,” said VA Central Iowa Director Lisa Curnes. “This show of generosity from the community is appreciated by the Veterans. It really is more than a free meal. The men and women living here know they are supported.”

This is the 10th year Hy Vee has provided this free breakfast.

“The Veterans really love it,” said Kayla Lytle, recreational therapist at the VA. “It is very positive for the Veterans, and they are always very thankful. This special breakfast is definitely fun and a great way to thank them for their service.”

Veterans who are residents at the VA also received a free t-shirt and hat along with breakfast.

The breakfast was provided to residents at the VA Community Living Center (CLC), cottage, main hospital; and the Domiciliary, a residential rehabilitation and treatment center.

“This is really a special day,” said Morris Mayes, Navy Veteran and resident of the CLC. “This breakfast is really great food and I enjoy it.”

Morris is a Vietnam-era Veteran originally from Louisville and moved to Iowa to be closer to his family.