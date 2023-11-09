Just Released

Local Mediacom Employees Earn Company’s Top Service Awards

Des Moines, IA – NOVEMBER 9, 2023 – Mediacom Communications recognized 31 Des Moines-area employees who achieved the company’s top performance rankings and earned national and regional awards for outstanding customer service, network engineering, and other operational positions this year.

This month, an award ceremony was held with corporate executives, where the 31 metro-based individuals were recognized for their high performance in 2023.

Eight local employees attained the highest marks to earn national gold-level awards. They are Des Moines residents Joseph Duffy, Kevin Frank, Samuel Nelson, and Cynthia Rife, as well as West Des Moines residents Christian Juliano and Fred Barnard, Urbandale resident Eva Hollis, and Johnston resident Tyler Adcock.

National silver-level awards were awarded to Des Moines residents Kelli Dale, Damon Lumadue, Mark Wolfe, Ankeny resident Barbara Basconcillo, and Clive resident Clareann Walling. Three local employees received national bronze-level awards. They are West Des Moines residents, David Tibbetts and Alvaro Cordero, as well as Ankeny resident Verna Taliaferro.

Ten local Mediacom employees received an “Employees Choice Award,” among them were: Des Moines residents David McGuire, Julie Vetick, Nikki Williams, Kevin Bretz, and Andrew Slinde, Ankeny residents Hannah Chisler and Steven Muller, West Des Moines residents Curtis Simmons and Michael Harvey, as well as Adel resident Holly Landers.

Three system-level awards were awarded at the ceremony. Colin Wyatt, a resident of Carlisle was recognized as the “People’s Choice” in the technical operations category. Nick Smith, a resident of Johnston, and Hunter Akers, a resident of Newton, were recognized as the Area Operations Employee of the Year in their respective areas.

Two Des Moines residents earned regional-level awards for exemplary service in 2023. Michelle (Chelle) Jensen received the “Unsung Hero” award. Johnathan Haines was named the “Installer Technician of the Year”.

Companywide, Mediacom employs 4,000 people, including 1,300 Iowans. The award recipients were among 195 employees recognized for performance achievements over the past year. Award recipients receive a monetary bonus and other employee recognition.

PHOTO: Des Moines-area-based Mediacom employees recognized for excellent customer service through their work in 2023.