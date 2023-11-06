Just Released

‘Red Kettle Season’ is right around the corner: Salvation Army of Des Moines seeking donations and volunteers

DES MOINES, Iowa. (November 6, 2023) – The Salvation Army Capital Area Command wants to remind everyone that the 2023 Red Kettle Season is right around the corner, starting with the annual Red Kettle Kick Off this Friday at Jordan Creek Town Center from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Preschoolers will come and sing carols with Santa and Mrs. Claus and get time to visit with Santa one on one and receive a gift. Before 10:00 AM, Santa drops the first coin of the season in a kettle and kids will get the chance to also drop their coins if they have any. Donuts will be provided and 104.1 EZ FM will be there playing Christmas music. Preschools or parents wishing to bring their kids out should RSVP to Tamyra Harrison at 515-282-3599 by Thursday, November 9th.

At 10:00 AM, the iconic sound of bells will begin ringing in Central Iowa once again. The campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest Des Moines-area fundraising effort of the year. The donations that come in during the campaign not only fund local social-services operations (such as food, rent, and utility assistance) during the busy Christmas season, but for the rest of the following year as well. All donations stay local and help those most in need in our community. The campaign starts November 10 and goes through December 22.

Donations can be made in a variety of way to The Salvation Army of Des Moines. Two of the easiest ways for people to give are:

Online at desmoinesredkettle.org

At local red kettles that stand in front of storefronts

Locations include Hy-Vee’s, Fareway’s, Walmarts, Mills Fleet Farm, Scheels, Bass Pro Shops and more.

The Salvation Army Citadel Corps’ Red Kettle fundraising goal is $180,000 and Temple Corps’ goal is $150,000. The Salvation Army Capital Area Command’s goal for the season through January 15th, including those two corps, is $

The Salvation Army also reminds the community that it needs a large number of volunteers to staff the various red kettles around town in the weeks ahead. Anyone interested in volunteering at red kettles can go to registertoring.com to do so.

The Salvation Army Capital Area Command greatly appreciates the community’s support of this campaign.