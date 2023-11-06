Just Released

Enjoy Poetry and Poets on the Prairie

Enjoy two days of poetry and spoken word offered as part of Art on the Prairie in Perry this month. Check out the full schedule of in-person events cosponsored by Poetry &, the Iowa Poetry Association (IPA), and the 13th annual celebration of Art on the Prairie. All of the poetry programs will be offered in the Security Bank Building, located at 1102 Willis Avenue, just west of the Hotel Pattee. Many Iowa poets will be featured, so mark your calendar to join in the fun. This event is free and open to the public!

Saturday, November 11:

10:00 -10:30 | Coffee/Networking

10:30 – 12:00 | Ekphrastic Workshop with Deb Marquart

12:00 – 1:00 | Lunchtime Erasure & Centos with Kelsey Bigelow & Dawn Terpstra

1:00 – 2:30 | Poet Readings led by Dawn Terpstra featuring Lola Nakashima-Brooke, Deb Marquart,

Corinne Stanley, Vincent Avon, Leah Huizar, and Steve Rose

2:30 – 3:00 | Break

3:00 – 4:30 | Poetry Slam & Open Mic led by Kelsey Bigelow

Sunday, November 12:

11:00 – 12:00 | Lyrical Iowa Poet Readings led by Marilyn Baszczynski featuring Kathy Geren Christy, Maggie Ripperger, Dawn Terpstra, Heather Clark, Dennis Maulsby, Shelly Thieman, Janet Carl, Ginnie Padden, Margaret Flint Suter, Ashley Wolftornabane, Jim Hackett, and Arsema Behane

12:00 – 1:00 | Lunchtime Erasure & Centos with Kelsey Bigelow & Dawn Terpstra

1:00 – 2:30 | Spoken Word Workshop with Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey

3:00 – 4:00 | Open Mic led by Pat Boddy & David Williamson

While you’re at the Security Bank Building, be sure to visit the bookshop, hosted by Beaverdale Books, with collections and anthologies from the many poets featured during the weekend. For more information about all the events that will be offered during the weekend, visit: www.artontheprairie.org