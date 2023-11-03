Just Released

PRESIDENT AND CEO ANTHONY B. COLEMAN TO DEPART BROADLAWNS

NEWS RELEASE (Des Moines, IA) – Broadlawns Medical Center (BMC) Board of Trustees announced today that it has received and accepted the resignation of Broadlawns President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Anthony (Tony) B. Coleman, DHA.

Dr. Coleman assumed his CEO responsibilities on December 6, 2021. During his almost two years at BMC, Dr. Coleman oversaw the completion of several significant projects, including construction of a community clinic near the Drake University campus, expansion of Broadlawns’ obstetrics department, and renovation of its pediatrics clinic. “We appreciate Dr. Coleman’s contributions to Broadlawns during his time in Des Moines and wish him well in the next chapter of his career,” said Dave Miglin, Chairperson of BMC’s Board of Trustees.

The Board has named acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Kruse as Interim CEO. Dr. Kruse has practiced internal medicine at Broadlawns for almost ten years. During that time, he has impressively served the organization, most recently in the capacity of Interim CMO. The Board appreciates Dr. Kruse’s commitment to twice answering the call to serve in a leadership role at Broadlawns.

The Board is confident in the Broadlawns Executive Leadership Team and their passion for and commitment to Broadlawns and its patients. With existing leadership from this Team, continued stewardship by the Board of Trustees, and the support of its dedicated staff of over 1,200 employees, Broadlawns remains poised to continue providing high quality, accessible healthcare to the people of Polk County during this time of transition.

The Board plans to initiate a national search for a new President and CEO.

About Broadlawns Medical Center

Broadlawns Medical Center is a nonprofit healthcare organization that ensures our community is provided quality healthcare that is coordinated, compassionate and cost‐effective. The Broadlawns campus includes an acute care hospital, primary and specialty care clinics, urgent care and emergency services, lab, radiology, dentistry, crisis services, inpatient, outpatient and community-based mental healthcare. Broadlawns accepts all forms of insurance and its approach to health care and quality outcomes earned a Level 3 rating from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the highest achievable status for a medical delivery model. Broadlawns takes a leadership position in teaching the next generation of healthcare professionals through its residency and fellowship programs. To learn more, please visit www.broadlawns.org.