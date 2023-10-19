Families Forward to host Empty Bowls fundraiser to help alleviate food insecurity in Central Iowa

Since 1893, our pantry has existed to help struggling families meet their basic needs so they can become self-sufficient and ultimately, break the cycle of poverty. The Bidwell Pantry is a one-stop-shop for essential needs: diapers, baby food, and toiletries – all of this, as well as food, is available for free to anyone who walks through the doors. Access to food, toiletries, diapers, baby food, and formula is vital to those living in poverty. In 2022, the Bidwell Pantry served over 17,000 unique individuals- the most in our organization’s history.

Our Empty Bowls fundraiser seeks to shed light on the food insecurity faced by our neighbors and raise funds to support Families Forward’s mission to increase stability and self-sufficiency in our Central Iowa community. Each attendee at Empty Bowls will select a hand-made, artisan bowl to take home and remind them to fill the bowls of others as often as they can. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.familiesforward.org/empty-bowls and include hors d’ouevres, a plated dinner, dessert, and a cash bar.

This event would not be possible without help from our sponsors: First Interstate Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, EMC, Principal Financial Group, Roof Iowa, Dentons Davis Brown Law Firm, Bankers Trust, GuideOne Insurance, Community State Bank, Drake Legal Clinic, Merchants Bonding, and Casey’s.

About Families Forward: Families Forward has over 100 years of providing compassionate, life-changing assistance to families on their path to self-sufficiency. As of July 2023, Bidwell Riverside Center and Hawthorn Hill officially merged into Families Forward, an organization where the original four programs – Bidwell Pantry, Child Development Center, New Directions Shelter, and The Home Connection – work together to provide compassionate, life-changing assistance to families and their path to self-sufficiency.