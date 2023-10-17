Just Released

Ragan Pullen Joins Bank Iowa Corporate Office as Project Manager

(West Des Moines, Iowa – Oct. 17, 2023) – Bank Iowa today announced the hiring of Ragan Pullen as the $2-billion bank’s first project manager. The position was created to support several of Bank Iowa’s strategic initiatives by leading bank-wide projects that will help fuel growth, innovation and profitability. Pullen will develop a consistent project management process for all bank-wide projects. He will manage the scope, budget, resources and timelines for all projects.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ragan as our first project manager at Bank Iowa,” said Jim Plagge, Bank Iowa president and CEO. “With his expertise and financial background, we’re confident he will help further our innovation and success.”

Pullen has worked in the Des Moines financial services community for the last eighteen years. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in 2000.

“Bank Iowa has a reputation for having a strong team community,” Pullen said. “When I arrived, I immediately saw why. There is an authentic culture of collaboration across the bank, both departmentally and throughout the 23 communities the bank calls home. I look forward to working with this team, helping move the bank forward on accomplishing several aggressive growth and experience goals.”

About Bank Iowa

With more than $2 billion in assets, Bank Iowa ranks as one of the leading independent ag banks and the second-largest family-owned bank in the state. Farmers, families and businesses access Bank Iowa’s products and services through 26 locations in 23 communities, as well as online and on mobile devices. To learn more, visit bankiowa.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.