Just Released

Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Launches

DES MOINES, IA – The Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce is launching as the first of its kind in the state and a proud affiliate of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). Prospective LGBTQ business members are invited to an official launch event at Bubba (200 10th St., Des Moines) on Oct. 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. to learn more about the Chamber. Guests scheduled to attend include Brennan McNell, NGLCC Senior Director of Corporate Relations, and Rob Sand, Iowa State Auditor.

“This momentous occasion marks a significant step forward in our journey toward a more diverse and equitable business landscape in the State of Iowa,” Dan Jansen, Chair, Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce said. “The Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce will serve to champion the economic interests of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs and professionals while fostering an environment of acceptance, respect, and growth, bringing together LGBTQ+ owned businesses, allies, and corporate partners in an atmosphere of collaboration and support.”

The NGLCC is the largest advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBTQ people, and the exclusive certifying body for LGBTQ-owned businesses. Iowa joins as the 77th affiliate Chamber.

Members of the Iowa chamber will have access to a network of LGBTQ businesses across the state and become part of the NGLCC network of businesses across the U.S. Iowa Chamber members also have the opportunity to apply for certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) with a certification fee waiver ($899 value).

As a statewide initiative with the launch in Des Moines, the Chamber will continue to roll out in metro areas across the state with the next launch event scheduled in Iowa City on Dec. 7.

The mission of the Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce is to advance the common business interests, economic growth, and equality in the workplace for Iowa’s LGBTQ+ business community and its allies. For more information, visit iowalgbtqchamber.org.