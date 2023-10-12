Just Released

Urbandale Winterizing Parks

Due to lowering temperatures, Urbandale Parks & Recreation staff will begin shutting down drinking fountains and restrooms throughout the parks system beginning Monday, October 23. As temperatures continue to drop, all park facilities must be winterized to withstand harsh weather conditions. Portable restrooms will remain through October and then closed and removed in early November.

“Our goal is to keep the restrooms and fountains on as long as possible as we know that residents enjoy our parks in every season,” said Assistant Director of Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Scott Hock. “We normally start this process in mid-October when shelter rentals cease for the season and switch to first-come first-served for usage. But weather forecast predications look favorable for us to wait one more week this year.”

Maintaining water to unheated facilities during cold winter months can cause water pipes to burst resulting in expensive repairs. When temperatures allow in the spring, staff will restore water to the public restrooms and drinking fountains. Although Urbandale parks remain open year-round, trail maintenance may be limited during certain times of the year. Visitors should use caution during winter due to the potential for snow, ice, and debris hazards.

Urbandale’s Parks & Recreation Department manages 57 parks, 50 miles of paved trails, and offers more than 300 athletic, instructional, recreational, and wellness programs during the year. Indoor programs are provided throughout the winter and can be found online at www.Urbandale.org/Fall or call the Parks & Recreation Department at 515-278-3963.