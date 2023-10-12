Just Released

2023 Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Honorees Announced

Des Moines — The Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs is proud to announce the 2023 Iowa Latino Hall of Fame honorees.

The Iowa Latino Hall of Fame was established in 2017 to recognize and honor outstanding Iowa Latinos that have contributed their talents and skills to improve the quality-of-life in Iowa and to provide visible examples for tomorrow’s Latino leaders.

“I am privileged to be able to honor these Latino Iowans who have contributed their rich cultural heritage to our state,” said HHS Director Kelly Garcia. “From mentoring young men and helping to increase access to education for Latinos, to establishing mobile medical and dental clinics in underserved areas, and lifting up Latino-owned businesses, these selfless leaders are true role models for all Iowans, and they are truly deserving of recognition.”

The 2023 honorees are:

Ralph Jesse Hernandez — Prole R.J.’s contributions include providing family counseling, mentoring young men, coaching basketball for multiple schools, preserving Latino history, traditions, and customs utilizing music and song as tools to educate and empower thousands of young students throughout Iowa.

Dr. Jesús Lizárraga Estrada — Cedar Falls Dr. Jesús Lizárraga Estrada has worked to increase educational access and attainment by creating new programs to serve students in transition, translating several financial aid sessions, admission presentations and other important documents into Spanish at UNI, increasing the attendance of the fall Latino Family Visit Day by 63% and implementing the first all-Spanish Spring Latino family visit day at ISU.

Dr. Elizabeth Mendez-Shannon — Iowa City Dr. Liz has advocated for immigrant rights highlighting the resilience and strengths among immigrants, designing the first-ever Spanish for Social Workers, Immigration History, and Latino/a Culture classes at the University of Iowa.

Sister Irene Muñoz — Ottumwa Sister Irene Muñoz established mobile dental and health clinics in Muscatine, opened a Muscatine Migrant Clinic, and campaigned for Latinos to exercise the right to vote.

Alfonso Perez — Ankeny As a co-founder of HELPDSM, Rev. Perez has partnered with city, school, and law enforcement organizations to connect urban families with resources and assisting families from Des Moines Public Schools with financial assistance. He is able to transcend ethnicities, political lines and denominational divides, and he provides Latino representation where it has been missing in the past.

Al Éxito |drēm|sēd| — Des Moines Al Éxito |drēm|sēd| is an entity that was created and is run by Latino youth empowering the next generation of skilled and diverse workforce while creating influential Latino leaders engaged in their communities and partnering with Latino owned businesses to provide essential skills and opportunities for a greater diverse future.

This announcement bookends Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from September 15 to October 15, and traces its roots to 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced Hispanic Heritage Week, and later in 1988 when President Ronald Reagan expanded it to a monthlong celebration.

Induction Ceremony

An induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday October 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave. A reception will follow the ceremony. The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services’ Community Advocacy program oversees the Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs and six other commissions representing diverse populations in Iowa.