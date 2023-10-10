Mark Your Calendar for Fun: Halloween on the Hill on Oct. 31st

(Des Moines, October 6, 2023) Des Moines’s premier Halloween night – Halloween on the Hill – returns on October 31 from 6:30-8:30PM. Residents of the historic Sherman Hill neighborhood will be going all out to decorate their homes with spooky scenes while collecting donations for the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) Food Pantry.

This neighborhood haunted house is a great family event for all ages and a fun way to support those in need in our community. Visitors can expect to see lots of creatures, Imperial storm troopers, Medieval knights, zombie spiders, Freddy Kruger roaming the streets, a full-size pirate ship, live performances of Thriller, and many new surprises.

The event is free, but attendees are asked to bring contributions of non-perishable food, other needed items, or donations to support the DMARC pantry. The 2022 event raised $8,809 and 7,641 food items. When you drop off your donation, you will be given a map and information to guide you to the spookiest displays. There will be 2 primary collection points during the event: