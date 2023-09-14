Just Released

One of Des Moines’ Oldest Nonprofit Golf Tournaments Celebrating 45 Years of Fundraising for Iowa’s Children

Variety – the Children’s Charity’s Miller Lite Golf Invitational will celebrate 45 years of fundraising on September 28th at the Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk. This four-person best shot tournament raises funds to support Variety’s mission of improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill, or living with special needs.

“To hold an event year after year and have it remain successful is no small feat – to hold an event for 45 years and have that event continue to remain relevant and successful is a testament to how hard our staff and volunteer committee members work and how philanthropic Des Moines is,” said Sheri McMichael, Executive Director of Variety – the Children’s Charity.

The Miller Lite Golf Invitational has been chaired by Rick Tierney for the past 20+ years. “This is an event I look forward to every year,” said Tierney. “Seeing various companies and organizations come together to support Iowa’s children while also enjoying a beautiful day on the course never gets old.” Tierney worked for iBev (Iowa’s largest Miller Lite distributor) for years, helping to maintain Miller Lite’s long-term partnership as the presenting sponsor for all 45 years. Tierney has since retired and has enjoyed volunteering his time with Variety.

There is still time to join us for this historic event – golfers will enjoy lunch and dinner, games on the course, complimentary gifts, flight prizes, and hole-in-one opportunities. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.varietyiowa.com/calendar/events/event-164/

About Variety: Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at risk, underprivileged, critically ill, or living with special needs. Since the inception of the Telethon in 1975, Variety has raised more than $134 million to support children in need throughout the state. Variety is making a better future for our community by connecting people who care to programs that enable children to reach their full potential. For more information on how you can be a part of our work, please visit VarietyIowa.com.