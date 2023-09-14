Just Released

Iowa Wolves Announce 2023-24 Schedule

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Wolves today announced its 2023-24 NBA G League schedule, highlighted by 24 home games, including the Showcase Cup opener against the Windy City Bulls on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The entire schedule with game times is attached. The team’s full home promotion schedule will be announced later.

The 2023-24 NBA G League season is again divided into the Showcase Cup and the Regular Season. The Wolves will play 14 Showcase Cup games competing to be one of the top eight teams in the 2023 Winter Showcase held Dec. 19-22. Winter Showcase features a single-game elimination tournament for those top eight teams to crown a Showcase Cup champion. Every team is guaranteed at least two games. The regular season slate includes 34 scheduled games with the top six teams in each conference making the playoffs.

Iowa’s remaining Showcase Cup home games in November include a second game against Windy City on Nov. 11 and a game against the Motor City Cruise on Nov. 20. The Wolves Showcase Cup home contests in December will be against the Indiana Mad Ants on Dec. 2-3 and the Cleveland Charge on Dec. 14-15.

Iowa’s first road game in the Showcase Cup will be at Motor City on Nov. 14 and will be followed be a pair of games at the Wisconsin Herd on Nov. 16 and 18. The Wolves finish the first month with two games at the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Nov. 25 and 26. Iowa will play two road games in December traveling to the Grand Rapids Gold on Dec. 8 and 10.

Iowa starts the regular season portion of its schedule on Dec. 29 when the College Park Skyhawks travel to Wells Fargo Arena for the first game of a two-game series. The two teams will play again on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). The Wolves finish the four-game homestand against the Memphis Hustle on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) and Jan. 3. The Wolves’ remaining homes games in January will be against the Salt Lake City Stars on Jan. 14-15, against the Capital City Go-Go on Jan. 20 and against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Jan. 23.

Iowa has road games at the G League Ignite on Jan. 10 and Jan. 31, a road game at the Stockton Kings on Jan. 12, a lone contest at the Birmingham Squadron on Jan. 18, back-to-back games at the Texas Legends on Jan. 26-27 and at the South Bay Lakers on Jan. 29.

Iowa begins February at home against Sioux Falls on Feb. 3-4 followed by a road back-to-back series at the Santa Cruz Warriors on Feb. 9-10 followed by a game at the Rip City Remix, the newest G League team and affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, on Feb. 13. After the G League’s All-Star break from Feb. 16-21, the Wolves end the month with a home game against Rio Grande Valley on Feb. 23.

Iowa starts March with a five-game road trip that features games at Rip City on March 1, at the Ontario Clippers on March 4 and 7, at the Lakers on March 5 and at the Kings on March 10.

The Wolves return to Wells Fargo Arena for a four-game homestand starting against the Oklahoma City Blue on March 12-13 followed by hosting the Mexico City Capitanes on March 16-17.

Iowa visits the Osceola Magic on March 25 and 27 for its final road games of the regular season before welcoming the Austin Spurs on March 29-30 to close the season.

Iowa Wolves 5-Game Flex ticket packages, season memberships, group reservations and individual game tickets are available for purchase. To secure a season membership or group reservation, please call 515-564-8550 or email sales@iawolves.com. For more information on the Iowa Wolves, please visit iawolves.com.

About the NBA G League

The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 31 teams, 29 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2023-24, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. 55 percent of all players on end-of-season 2022-23 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.