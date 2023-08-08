Just Released

WEST DES MOINES CHAMBER ANNOUNCES MUSICAL ACTS FOR RACCOON RIVER RALLY

WEST DES MONES, IA (TUESDAY, AUGUST 8, 2023) – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) is thrilled to announce the lineup of musical performances for the 3rd Annual Raccoon River Rally presented by Superstorm Restoration. Set to take place on October 14 at Raccoon River Park, this year’s event is set to create memorable moments for the local community and visitors alike, promising an evening filled with excitement and entertainment in West Des Moines.

Kicking off the event’s festivities, the opening act will be none other than the talented country singer, Joshua Sinclair. Sinclair’s roots in the local Des Moines area make him an even more special addition to the event, as his music resonates with the community on a personal level. With his soulful vocals and amusing lyrics, Sinclair has been making waves in the country music scene with over 170 shows each year.

“It’s the community of West Des Moines that makes the Raccoon River Rally such an important event, said Katherine Harrington, President and CEO of the WDM Chamber. “Our families and friends who return year after year are what drives us to make the event even greater. So, we look forward to delivering this year with amazing talent to perform.”

Following Sinclair’s opening act, attendees will be treated to a performance by the headlining band, Eli Alger and The Faster Horses. Known for their entertaining stage presence and country tunes, Alger and his talented band members are set to deliver an amazing show that will leave the crowd full of energy and thrill.

“I’m a Des Moines boy, and this will be our very first show in West Des Moines in 2023,” Alger said. “I used to play the bars all over town and dreamed of being a headliner for one of the big concerts held in town, Raccoon River Rally always being one in particular. I know we are the new kids on the block in the grand scheme of things, but I will say that we love what we do and work hard to get it right. If you give us a shot, I think you’re just gonna love it.”

The Raccoon River Rally presented by Superstorm Restoration will take place at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines on Saturday, October 14. This event is free to the community and will feature a variety of local food truck vendors, a Family Fun Zone, cardboard boat races, and more. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 6:00 p.m. Those interested in attending can learn more at www.wdmchamber.org/raccoon-river-rally.