Renewal & Progress in Downtown Waukee

Waukee, Iowa – The Iowa Economic Development Authority has awarded the City of Waukee a $100,000 grant to help transform a vacant building into a new commercial space. Known as the Pin Oak Building, 405 6th Street in downtown Waukee has been vacant for the past decade. Elbert Real Estate Group will transform the empty space into a modern-day American eatery.

In addition to creating a new destination to draw residents and visitors downtown, the 2023 Community Catalyst and Building Remediation Grant is a significant step forward for the City’s downtown revitalization efforts. The new eatery will fulfill a key priority from the Downtown Assessment that the City completed in 2022.

“In the Downtown Assessment process, many residents expressed their wish for a sit-down restaurant in the downtown area and their desire to see the Pin Oak building get new life,” said Jennifer Brown, Economic Development Director for the City of Waukee.

Plans will bring back some vintage charm, such as restoring the original step-down roofline. The renovation project is estimated to cost $430,000. Adding several windows and a skylight will bring natural light into the space and give patrons a sense of still being immersed in downtown activity as they enjoy a meal.

“The Triangle District has always been the heart of Waukee. There is a strong core of small businesses that have been staples of the community for decades,” said Patrick Elbert, President and Owner of Elbert Real Estate Group. “The opportunity to be a part of that, contribute to growth and deliver on a community want and need is something we’re all passionate about.”

“Timing of this project couldn’t be better,” Brown said. “It’s going to bring great energy and momentum to the heart of Waukee as we work with community partners to create a vibrant future for downtown.”